Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $41.99

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.99, but opened at $38.30. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 141,555 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

