Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 222,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,410.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,215,000 after buying an additional 604,251 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after buying an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,319 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.