Celestia Price Reaches $5.61 (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $791.16 million and approximately $60.11 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00008410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,059,616,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,059,397,260.273761 with 200,440,788.023761 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.77252762 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $40,811,607.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

