CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CAO Lindsey S. Caplan Sells 2,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
