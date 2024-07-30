Caxton Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

LOPE stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $154.89. 15,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,501. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $156.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

