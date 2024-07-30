Caxton Associates LP Takes $240,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $216.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.