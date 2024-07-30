Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.78 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.84. 282,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

