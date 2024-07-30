Caxton Associates LP Sells 50,362 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,362 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 557,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 189,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,463. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DBX

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.