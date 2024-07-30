Caxton Associates LP Sells 267,893 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,907 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 267,893 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

3D Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 259,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,870. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

