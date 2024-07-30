Caxton Associates LP Sells 1,974 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $141.02. 184,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

