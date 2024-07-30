Caxton Associates LP Sells 148,285 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,285 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,041 shares of company stock valued at $668,365. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 210,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

