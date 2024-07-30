Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after purchasing an additional 393,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YMM. Barclays increased their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,708. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

