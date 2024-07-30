Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

