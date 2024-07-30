Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,582 shares of company stock worth $12,655,659. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,257. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

