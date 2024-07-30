Caxton Associates LP Has $371,000 Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,529. The stock has a market cap of $930.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $21.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

