Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DXC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 98,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,735. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.