Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 132,155 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 132,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 525,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 493,759 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 250,812 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after buying an additional 207,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,415. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

