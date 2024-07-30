Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

