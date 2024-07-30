Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 750.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AppFolio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total value of $597,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,033,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total value of $597,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559 over the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.85. 159,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,631. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.25 and its 200 day moving average is $231.91. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

