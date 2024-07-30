Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 763,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.