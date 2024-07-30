Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 9,449 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 582,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Photronics by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 379,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,715,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,861,000 after buying an additional 265,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Photronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,714,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,568,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

