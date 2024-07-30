Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.81. 184,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.