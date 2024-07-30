Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 46,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,739. The company has a market cap of $614.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hanmi Financial

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.