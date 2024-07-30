Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 490,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,253. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

