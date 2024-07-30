Caxton Associates LP Acquires 36,931 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Opera worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth about $3,103,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Opera by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Opera by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Opera by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 368,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,557. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.98. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.