Caxton Associates LP Acquires 11,477 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 269.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 311,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFS. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

