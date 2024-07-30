Casper Market Capitalization Tops $222.14 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $222.14 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,785,237,664 coins and its circulating supply is 12,187,591,012 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,785,237,664 with 12,187,591,012 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01846547 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,639,259.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

