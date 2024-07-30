Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,790,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,737,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $126.83. 4,233,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,732. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.14.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

