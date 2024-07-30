Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.300 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $482.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.