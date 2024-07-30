Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.02. 247,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

