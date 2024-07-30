Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,003 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 577.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 97,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 983.2% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 274,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 1,007,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

