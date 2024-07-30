Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,477,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,113,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of GeoPark worth $33,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,033. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.34.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 67.81%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.63 million. Research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.