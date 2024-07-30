Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 81,336 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,336 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Allstate worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

Allstate Stock Up 2.5 %

ALL stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.50. 538,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,070. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $179.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

