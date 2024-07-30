Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 75,258 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,258 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.64% of Nexstar Media Group worth $36,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.45. The company had a trading volume of 148,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,748. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average of $166.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

