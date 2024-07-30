Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 56,313 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. 6,473,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,671,769. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

