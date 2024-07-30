Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 36,802 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.55. 429,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,880. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.76.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

