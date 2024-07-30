Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,435 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.41. 2,200,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.