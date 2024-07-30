Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 114,914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,169,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,675,395. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

