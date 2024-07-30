Captrust Financial Advisors Has $58.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,060,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $58,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,301,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after buying an additional 1,059,014 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,715,000 after acquiring an additional 487,156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,496,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,672 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

