Captrust Financial Advisors Has $51.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,124 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $51,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 885,092 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 258,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,621. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

