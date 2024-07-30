Captrust Financial Advisors Has $32.28 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 76,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,492. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

