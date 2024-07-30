Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 763,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,829. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

