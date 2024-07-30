Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 72,972 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,972 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP remained flat at $25.16 during trading on Tuesday. 292,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

