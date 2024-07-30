Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 283.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,060 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,690. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.93 and a 1-year high of $441.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.