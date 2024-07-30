Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.82.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CFFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

