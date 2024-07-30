Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,032,200 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,844,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,322.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEF remained flat at $19.90 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. Capcom has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.67.
