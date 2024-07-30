Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,032,200 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,844,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,322.0 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEF remained flat at $19.90 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. Capcom has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

