Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.70.

Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

