Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.20

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.20 and last traded at C$26.13, with a volume of 6197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.11.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.
