Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE BK opened at C$11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$301.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Canadian Banc has a 52-week low of C$9.28 and a 52-week high of C$13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.73.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Banc
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Stock Average Calculator
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.