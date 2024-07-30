Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE BK opened at C$11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$301.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Canadian Banc has a 52-week low of C$9.28 and a 52-week high of C$13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.73.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.