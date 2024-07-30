Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 23,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 259,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$202.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

